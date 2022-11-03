'So lucky': Scores evacuated as crews tackle Canterbury blaze

A massive fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch, continued to burn overnight and has covered an estimated 200ha, Fire and Emergency (Fenz) says.

Three helicopters and fresh crews have been mustering at first light, Fenz Incident Controller Colin Russell said, working to a plan to contain the fire and bring it under control.

Russell spoke to media from the Woodend Fire Station at 7.30am, along with Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon.

He said the main focus has been evacuation, with all people “successfully evacuated, all safely” and no reports of property damage.

Evacuees are in “good heart" and thankful to Fire and Emergency, Mayor Gordon said.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets are helping fight the fire. Photo: George Heard.

The fire first sparked around 7.30pm yesterday, and about 50 firefighters and 12 fire trucks have been on the scene ever since.

Some 130 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Northwesterly winds are mild this morning compared with last night’s strong gusts, but are expected to pick up throughout the day.

Pockets of fire can be seen in various areas throughout the sand dunes this morning, along with a forestry block - which has recently been cleared in parts.

Smoke is billowing and has drifted over the small Woodend Beach community, where residents had a nervy, sleepless night.

“We are so lucky nobody has lost their home,” one told The New Zealand Herald. They went to a friend’s place to shelter through the night.

”It was so close.”

Another said the beach community this morning was "thick with smoke".

“I hope it doesn’t pick up today… the skies are still glowing.”

Helicopters with monsoon buckets have started to arrive to help fight the blaze.

Photo: John Cosgrove

Heavy machinery was used last night to create a firebreak on Pipeline Rd, which runs off Ferry Rd and the Pines Beach end.

“To the best of our knowledge we have not lost any homes or property but it’s hard to get a complete picture during the night. We will be making an aerial reconnaissance at first light and we will get a better idea of the extent of the fire then,” Russell said.

A second community meeting will be held for evacuees and local residents at 10am in the Woodend Community Centre, which has also been set up as a welfare hub by Civil Defence.

Last night, the Waimakariri Civil Defence and police assisted Fenz to evacuate about 130 people to the Woodend Community Centre.

Racehorses were also evacuated from Woodend Beach.

New Zealand Response Teams team leader Jonathan Williams said there were about 40 people at the evacuation centre in Woodend.

Most of the people were from the holiday camp, but many people were also self-evacuating he said.

Digger contractor Gary Johnson told the Herald: “They wanted to push in a fire break but it’s moving too fast, so they’re going to get us to move heavier stuff ... and try to push in a fire break.

“It’s just opening up a big area so the fire doesn’t jump it. We are going to be here all night.”