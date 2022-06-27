Sockburn stabbing: Man charged with murder

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The woman, aged in her 50s, was walking home from work when she was attacked by a man with a knife in Cheyenne St on Saturday afternoon.
The 37-year-old man appeared in the district court via video link this morning.
Judge Mark Callaghan has ordered him to appear in the High Court again next month and asked for a report on his fitness to stand trial.
The accused man was granted name suppression.