Sockburn stabbing: Man charged with murder

The scene of the attack on Cheyenne St. Photo: RNZ

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was walking home from work when she was attacked by a man with a knife in Cheyenne St on Saturday afternoon.

The 37-year-old man appeared in the district court via video link this morning.

Judge Mark Callaghan has ordered him to appear in the High Court again next month and asked for a report on his fitness to stand trial.

The accused man was granted name suppression.