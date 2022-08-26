Soldier did not disclose his Ukraine plans

Dominic Abelen. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

A New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine did not tell his New Zealand commanders or his family that he was going off to fight alongside international volunteers.

Corporal Dominic Bryce Abelen (30) was on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) when he was reportedly killed in a firefight with Russian forces during a dawn assault to retake a trench network.

The corporal, with 10 years’ army service, was based at Burnham Military Camp south of Christchurch with the 2nd/1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Regiment.

He had been attached to Ukraine’s International Legion at the war-torn country’s eastern front.

The NZDF said yesterday uniformed members taking leave without pay were normally considered to be serving and were subject to various Defence Force orders but able to pursue other employment opportunities and travel, with approval required to enter some countries, including Ukraine.

Cpl Abelen’s leave request had not included plans to travel to Ukraine, the statement said, and the NZDF was still inquiring into the circumstances of the particular case.

"It is not known how many NZDF personnel on leave without pay may be in Ukraine.

"No personnel have been approved by NZDF to enter the country," the statement said.

The NZDF did know how many ex-serving personnel might have travelled to Ukraine.

"When a person leaves the Defence Force, the NZDF does not track their movements."

Former soldier and No Duff Charitable Trust co-founder Aaron Wood put the number about 100.

Mr Wood said many were coming and going and just a few — somewhere "in the very low tens" — were fighting on the frontline.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare expressed sorrow and condolences to Cpl Abelen’s family.

Support would be provided to the family, he said.

He confirmed no NZDF personnel had been authorised to go into Ukraine to fight.

"The job now is to find out more details. The entire situation is a complicated one," Mr Henare said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta also conveyed condolences to the family.

Ms Mahuta confirmed the Government would be supporting the return of Cpl Abelen’s body and considered him a citizen and not a soldier, given he was on leave.

She said on the basis of Cpl Abelen’s travel, work would be done through the Ukraine government and his family to try to bring him home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said news of the soldier’s death was "devastating to us all".

Cpl Abelen’s father, Bryce Abelen, spoke of his son as someone "always thinking of helping others".

"Dominic was in the New Zealand Army for 10 years but never got to fight for his country," he said.

"He didn’t tell us he was going to Ukraine until he was there.

"He knew we would talk him out of it. He also knew the risks of going there but still went to fight for them.

"We understand why he went and hold no grudge against the New Zealand or Ukraine Army and fully support what he did."

He paid tribute to a "kind, gentle man" who loved the outdoors and tramping.

"I’m extremely proud of my children and especially Dominic for standing up and doing what he thought was right."

2/1 RNZIR commanding officer Lieutenant-colonel Cory Neale said Cpl Abelen was a well-liked and respected soldier who had been deployed to Iraq during his time in service.

"Cpl Abelen was a quality junior non-commissioned officer, a trusted go-to member of his company and an absolute character who genuinely cared for his soldiers and friends."

It is not clear how long Cpl Abelen had been in Ukraine but he had been with other New Zealanders and foreign fighters and had already been engaged in other enemy "contacts".

Sources said he had been involved in a joint operation to retake a frontline trench network.

During a dawn assault, Cpl Abelen was killed in firefight with Russian forces and died instantly, sources said.

An American fighter with the international troops is understood to have also died.

The New Zealand Herald