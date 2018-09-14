Some birds were road-kill: 1080 protester

Some of the dead native birds laid on the steps of Parliament in a protest against 1080 were actually road-kill, an organiser says.

Protesters laid the dead birds on the steps of Parliament this week along with fake 1080 pellets. They claimed the birds, including two kererū, two weka and a red-billed gull were killed by 1080 poisoning.

Poisoned nation co-organiser Alan Gurden told Newshub this morning some of the dead birds used were actually road-kill.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has laid a complaint with police after discovering the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

"I think that any reasonable person would consider that bludgeoning birds to death for a political purpose is just unacceptable.''

In a statement Mallard said: "It has been confirmed to me that kereru and weka, amongst other protected native species, were among the dead birds deposited on the steps of Parliament during the course of a protest action.

"The kereru appears to have been killed by bludgeoning.

"As a protected species under the Wildlife Act 1953 it is an offence to kill any absolutely or partially protected wildlife.''

The Act states it is also an offence to buy, sell or otherwise dispose of or be in possession of any absolutely protected or partially protected wildlife.

"I am supportive of reasonable protest action at Parliament and believe in the rights of individuals and groups to voice their opinion through protest, but I cannot condone illegal activity committed as part of a protest action on the grounds of Parliament, and therefore a complaint has been laid,'' Mallard said.

"I also personally find it regrettable that children were encouraged to be involved in this illegal activity.''

Environment Minister David Parker told Newshub today the dead birds would be tested to determine whether they had been killed by 1080, as the protesters alleged.

A police spokesperson said a complaint had been made in relation to anti-1080 protesters leaving dead native birds on the steps of Parliament.

Acting director-general for the Department of Conservation Mervyn English said New Zealand had a predator crisis and 1080 was needed.

"There is significant science behind the safe use of 1080 and its effectiveness in reducing predators that kill our native wildlife in the wilderness.

"1080 is saving our birds, plants and insects. We have a choice between rats, stoats and possums or our unique native species. I choose protecting our taonga."

English said DoC staff were also approached by anti-1080 supporters.

"There have been eight incidents where staff have been physically confronted, abused and harassed.

"There have been seven incidents of abusive phone calls or emails. There have been countless incidents of social media threats and abuse.

"Threats and abuse are completely unacceptable and people attacking DoC staff can expect to see the cops on their doorsteps."

Forest & Bird chief conservation advisor Kevin Hackwell said he was disappointed, but not surprised.

"Sadly, we have seen the anti-1080 protesters go too far, time and time again.

"The science does not back their case whatsoever. They are having to resort to these sort of tactics to make a fuss, and that is really sad."

Hackwell said if the birds were killed intentionally someone, someone must be punished.

"The courts are becoming increasingly strong in recent years, where people have done damage to native wildlife. They've clearly defined the possibility of jail time.

"I just do hope the police will investigate, that the people who are responsible are dealt with properly. The use of children is appalling."