Sonam Shelar's phones found in water

Sonam Shelar. Photo: Supplied

Police have found two phones belonging to pregnant woman Sonam Shelar, whose body was found on a remote Wairarapa beach.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said two young men found the cell phones at the beach in the water at Island bay on Saturday.

The scene examination at Island Bay has completed and a search is continuing at White Rock Beach, where her body was found.

Police are continuing to look for any items or clothing.

McKee said Sonam Shelar's death was being treated as unexplained, and not being treated as a homicide.

"At this stage it is an unexplained death, and we are committed to resolving how she ended up [at White Rock Beach]."

Her husband Sagar Shelar said police had asked him for passcodes to two phones yesterday, Stuff reported.

One of the phones was an iPhone X, which is waterproof. Sagar Shelar told Stuff the other phone was "not working", which made him presume it had been in the water.

Sonam's body was found by surfers at White Rock Beach on Tuesday. Police are investigating whether her body may have entered the water at Island Bay in Wellington.

Meanwhile the India-based family of pregnant Wellington woman Sonam Shelar, whose body was found washed up on a remote beach, are scrambling to make arrangements to travel to New Zealand.

An autopsy was completed yesterday but police were holding off making comments about her cause of death until they had received the results.

Police divers were searching the sea off Wellington's Island Bay yesterday for clues as to how Sonam Shelar had entered the water.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald from India this morning, family spokesperson Harshal Patkar said they were trying to figure out a way for family members to come to New Zealand.

Patkar said some family members had expired passports and they were having issues with paperwork.

They hoped for at least one family member to travel to New Zealand as soon as possible, he said.

Isolated, rugged part of the country

A Wairarapa farmer said yesterday the body was found by members of the public on the shore several kilometres south of the white rock that the beach is named for.

The difficult-to-access area is rarely visited, except by farmers, and keen surfers and hunters. Photo:NZME

He said police from Carterton arrived within an hour after the body was reported.

The remote area can be reached from a winding, narrow gravel road, crowded with loose sheep, cows and hares.

The bumpy trip takes 45 minutes to an hour after turning off from Martinborough, and comes out to an isolated black sand beach hemmed by sharp peaks rising into the low cloud.

The farmer who runs the station said the body was found much further down the shore on his neighbour's private land, at Ngapotiki Station.

The station is blocked off with a locked gate - and anybody heading that way who didn't have a key would have to walk, he said.

Due to the harsh conditions and access issues, this part of the country is rarely visited, except by keen surfers and hunters looking for adventure.

Husband says they had never visited beach

Sonam moved to New Zealand in April after marrying husband Sagar Shelar in December last year, and was five months' pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Sagar said yesterday he had been contacted by police about the body of a pregnant woman being found on White Rock beach. He had not been told anything about how the woman had died, he said.

Sagar declined to speak further to the Herald, but told Stuff he and his wife had never been to the remote Wairarapa beach. He did not think she had enough money on her to travel there.

Earlier this week Sagar told the Herald that Sonam had wanted a boy but an ultrasound scan was inconclusive and she was upset.

"On November 15 we went for an ultrasound test at the hospital," Sagar told the Herald.

"She had always dreamed for a baby boy but that day after the ultrasound they were not sure if it was a girl or boy.

"As soon as we got in the car she was crying and so upset because she wanted a boy."

Sagar later said that police had searched his home and said: "I know that I'm still their first suspect but I know that I haven't done anything wrong."

Sonam's mother collapsed when news of her death reached home in India, family spokesman and family member Harshal Patkar told the Herald earlier this week.

"It might be a murder, that is what I'm saying, that is what her family thinks, especially her mother."

Sonam's family were adamant that she was not upset about an ultrasound scan indicating that she was having a girl and say she would not harm herself.

"When she [Sonam's mother] came to her senses she's told [the family] all these things, that she had transferred some money to them," he said.

"Then she said there used to be fights between them and Sagar used to give her a call and say that Sonam's not doing well."