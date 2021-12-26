South Auckland shooting treated as homicide

Police were called to a property in Bezar Place early this morning after gunshots were heard. Photo: NZ Herald

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a Flat Bush property in South Auckland from which gunshots were heard.

Counties Manukau District Criminal Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Fa'amanuia Va'aelua said a body was found at a house in Bezar Pl after police negotiated with a 38-year-old man to leave it this morning.

Police received a 111 call from a resident about 1.15am, saying they could hear a person in distress at a nearby home in the cul-de-sac, followed by gunshots.

Armed Offenders Squad members gained entry through a window and safely brought out several occupants including a child.

After hours of engagement, the 38-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody.

Va'aelua acknowledged the distress such an incident would cause for residents.

"This is not something you expect in a residential area after a day of Christmas celebrations.

"I also want to acknowledge the bravery demonstrated by the officers who went into the home and brought the occupants out safely."

A nearby resident told The New Zealand Herald he awoke around 1.30am to hear a name being called over and over again by a negotiator, getting louder and louder.

"There was a police officer behind the cars calling the guy to come out," he said.

"AOS took over about 2am - they had a variety of tools including rifles, handguns and chainsaws. They were trying to get the guy out. They used ladders to reach the second floor and prised open a window," he said.

"It was very stealthy."

About eight police were on the ground while four climbed in the window.

AOS members were up the ladder communicating by hand signals with those on the ground.

A resident, who watched the incident unfold through a window, estimated they called a man's name 100 times. During the negotiation the resident thought he heard a faint voice replying once or twice.

About 4am, he saw five people including a young child climb out the window and down the ladder. They were taken to the end of the street to safety.

It appeared police on the ground were distracting the man while the people got out.

Those who came out of the house appeared subdued but one woman looked quite distraught.

About 4.30am - after the people had come out - an officer came and told him to shut the windows as they were looking at using tear gas.

"About an hour ago a man came out of the house with hands on head. He lay down on the street and was taken away," he said about 9am.

"He was a big guy," he said, but the man was not resisting.

The resident was full of praise for police and how they handled the incident.

At 8.40am, police confirmed the matter had been resolved but said officers would remain in the area.