South included in tsunami warning

Image: National Emergency Management Agency

A tsunami warning has been issued for much of New Zealand following this morning's series of earthquakes, including south of Dunedin.

The National Emergency Management Agency has issued the warning following a magnitude 8.1 quake off the Kermadec Islands, about 1000km north of the North Island, this morning.

The quake followed a 7.4 temblor in the same area, and a 7.1 quake off the North Island east coast early today.

Nema says coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in parts of the North Island, and strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges are expected in many other areas, including Otago and Southland. Nema says there is a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

Nema says the surges could affect the east and south coasts of the South Island from the Waipara River to the Rakaia River, including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, and from the Taieri River to Puysegur Point, including Invercargill. Stewart Island could also be affected.

The full warning

This is a Tsunami Warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 8.1 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION.

AREAS UNDER LAND AND MARINE WARNING:

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas:

The West Coast of the North Island from CAPE REINGA to AHIPARA.

The East Coast of the North Island from CAPE REINGA to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY including Whakatane and Opotiki.

And GREAT BARRIER ISLAND.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

The West Coast of the North Island from AHIPARA to MAKARA including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, New Plymouth, Whanganui and the Kapiti Coast.

The East Coast of the North Island from WHANGAREI to MATATA including Whangarei, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour and Tauranga, from TOLAGA BAY to LAKE FERRY including Gisborne and Napier.

The West and South Coasts of the South Island from FAREWELL SPIT to PUYSEGUR POINT including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

The top of the South Island from FAREWELL SPIT to PORT UNDERWOOD including Nelson, Picton and the Marlborough Sounds.

The East and South Coasts of the South Island from the WAIPARA RIVER to the RAKAIA RIVER including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, from the TAIERI RIVER to PUYSEGUR POINT including Invercargill.

And STEWART ISLAND.

And the CHATHAM ISLANDS.

There is no tsunami threat in all other areas.

The first waves may reach New Zealand in the areas around Lottin Point at approximately 9:49am New Zealand Daylight Time.

The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect.

The first wave may not be the largest. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

People in all New Zealand coastal areas should:

Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz

Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area

Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)

Stay off beaches and shore areas

Do not go sightseeing

Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so