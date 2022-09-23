South Island stunning from space

Clear skies gave the crew of the International Space Station a stunning view of the lower South Island today, but further north it was a different story.

A video of the pass was posted on the @ISSAboveyou Twitter feed today with the message: Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand: It's been too long since we had clear skies. Here is a super wonderful view of Te Waipounamu / South Island. We would have shown a bit of Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island - but CLOUDS.

MetService radar around 3.30pm showed steady rain from the top of the South Island and the bottom of the North Island, with patches further north of that. The forecaster is also predicting thunderstorms for areas of the central North Island through the afternoon.