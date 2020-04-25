South no longer has most Covid-19 cases

It's been a week since the South recorded a new case of Covid-19, official figures show.

Of the 216 Covid-19 cases recorded in the southern region, 192 people have recovered and two have died.

The slow down in southern cases has seen Waitemata DHB overtake Southern as the DHB area with the most cases.

Graphic: Ministry of Health

Five new cases nationally were announced on Saturday afternoon and the death of a woman in her 70s at Auckland's Waitakere Hospital.

A statement from the Ministry of Health said there were three new confirmed cases and two new probable ones from 6777 tests completed on Friday.

Four were linked to existing clusters and one was still being investigated.

"Three of today's cases are linked to aged residential facilities - one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster," the statement said.

"One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who passed away yesterday morning."

The woman who died was in her 70s. She had been transferred from CHT St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home to Waitakere Hospital, and is the second rest home resident to have died.

"The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Waitakere Hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing. The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margaret's and Waitakere Hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother."

Nationally, 18 people linked to coronavirus have now died.

There are seven people in hospital, one less than Friday. One is in the ICU in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

There remain 16 significant clusters.

"A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed as there has now been two incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. We expect more clusters to be closed in coming days, " the statement said.

"The combined total of tests undertaken to date are 115,015. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1461, with 1118 reported as recovered - an increase of 23 on yesterday."

That means 77% all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

Today is New Zealand’s 31st day in alert level 4 lockdown, which is set to be lifted at 11.59pm on Monday.

The country them moves to alert level 3. It is still based on the principle of staying home and saving lives, but 400,000 more employees will be able to return to work under strict safety guidelines.

Schools and some early childhood education centres will be open for students up to Year 10 inclusive, though parents have been told to keep their children at home if possible.