Bryan Cadogan. Photo: ODT files

Tracy Hicks. Photo: ODT files

Six mayoral candidates throughout the country have been elected unopposed, including Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks and Clutha District mayor Bryan Cadogan.

Andy Watson for the Rangitikei District, Jenny Shattock for the South Waikato District, Jim Mylchreest for the Waipa District, and Hamish McDouall for the Whanganui district also remain as mayors.

However, Campbell Barry has taken the top job from incumbent Ray Wallace in Hutt City, while Horowhenua District Council also has a new mayor - Bernie Wanden has rolled Michael Feyen.

Voting for Local Body Elections closed at noon on Saturday.