Southern MPs test positive for Covid-19

Several members of Parliament, including National Party leader Christopher Luxon and two Southern electorate MPs have tested positive for Covid-19 as health officials warn declining case numbers may be temporary.

Luxon announced he tested positive for Covid-19 a day after he delivered his State of the Nation speech on Sunday, to a small audience of about 50 people.

Joseph Mooney

Afterwards, he was filmed hugging some of those supporters.

However, Luxon said he was not showing symptoms and is isolating at home with family.

Today National's deputy leader Nicola Willis has defended Luxon after he was filmed hugging supporters at the party event on Sunday.

Willis said the National leader had returned a negative test before the event and followed all the rules, including wearing a high-quality mask as often as possible.

"He was wearing a mask, we intentionally kept that event small and people who were sitting in the audience were socially distanced, all those rules were followed.

"I think like many New Zealanders who had a clear negative test he didn't believe he was a risk and he conducted himself completely within the rules."

Willis said she would confirm how many National MPs were now in isolation, but understood "it's about 11".

Other National MPs who have also tested positive include Simon Bridges, Southland MP Joseph Mooney, Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds and Stuart Smith.

Labour ministers David Parker, Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki and Poto Williams have also tested positive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said hospitalisations were being tracked, but these numbers might lag about five days behind the real peak of cases.

"We're not there yet. We're doing the policy work to be prepared, regardless."

Penny Simmonds.

She said some anecdotal feedback suggested absenteeism in Auckland was declining, but she didn't want to jump the gun on whether that meant Omicron had peaked.

The ministry said care needed to be taken when interpreting daily reported Covid-19 cases which were expected to continue to fluctuate.

"This means that the seven-day rolling average of cases gives a more reliable indicator of testing trends. The seven-day rolling average of cases is today 17,921, up from 17,272 yesterday."

As the use of Rapid Antigen Testing increases, fewer cases are being detected via PCR testing with only 897 of Monday's cases detected via PCR testing and 16,625 identified using RATs.

Currently, there are 192,492 active community cases in total, those being cases that were identified in the past 10 days and are not yet classed as recovered.

- NZ Herald and RNZ