Spate of car crashes as official road toll period begins

Emergency services are responding to a spate of serious crashes across the country, as bad weather sets in across the north and the official road toll period begins.

Accidents today included three separate crashes in the South Island, where firefighters were called to extricate people from cars with cutting gear.

The first incident was in Geraldine this morning, followed by a second crash in Ashburton, and a third at Thompson's Track, also near Ashburton, this afternoon.

There were also reports of a crash in Christchurch requiring fire attendance, which was ongoing.

None of those involved were seriously injured, but Fenz spokesman Riwai Grace said it was "insane" to see drivers not being patient or driving to the conditions.

"We have been to a phenomenal amount of callouts already. The last three days across the country we've been inundated with crashes," he said.

Grace urged motorists to think of families and friends when on the roads and asked people to get to their destination safely.

"It's not a nice way to start Christmas."

In the North Island, two Westpac Rescue Helicopters were sent to a single vehicle crash at Waiuku around 2.30pm, on Awhitu Rd.

One person was in a critical condition, police said, while the other person had serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Emergency services were also responding to a crash near Matamata, where a car was stuck between two trees; and another in Maungakaramea in Northland where a car had rolled.

Today's incidents follow a brutal weekend, with five fatal accidents from Friday night to yesterday evening.

The official holiday road toll started at 4pm today, and runs through to 6am on Thursday, January 3.

Police started a lower speed tolerance period on Saturday, meaning anyone travelling at more than 4km/h over the speed limit will be ticketed.

The accidents come as bad weather sets in across the North Island, with flooding in the Bay of Plenty and a severe weather warning for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

Christmas Day is set to be a soggy one for many areas, with those in the north of the country in for some of the poorest conditions.