SPCA says funding for desexing dogs needed

The SPCA says there is a lack of consistency in how local governments responded to dog attacks - and that needs to change. Photo: ODT files

The SPCA is calling for an overhaul of dog control laws and for the government to reinstate funding for the desexing of menacing and roaming dogs.

The animal welfare agency said it had been campaigning for a review of the Dog Control Act 1996 for more than 10 years.

Mihiata Te Rore, 62, was killed by a pack of three dogs at a property in Northland's Kaihu on Tuesday - the third fatal attack in the region in the last four years and the fourth nationwide.

Kaipara District Council's animal management said it had received four complaints about the dogs since November last year, and visited the property twice in February - though were unable to talk to the owner or uplift the dogs.

Minister for Local Government Simon Watts said he was seeking urgent advice on the issue.

SPCA senior science officer Alison Vaughan told RNZ's Morning Report programme the Dog Control Act was "hopelessly out of date" and there needed to be a substantive, urgent, evidence-based review, and an overhaul.

Vaughan said there was a lack of consistency in how local governments responded to dog attacks - and that needed to change.

"What we really need right now is leadership from central government so we can get standardised national guidelines, so we can get more funding to address desexing of menacing and roaming dogs, because right now this population is continuing to grow."

Yesterday government minister Shane Jones, who lives in Northland, told RNZ current laws were "not fit for purpose" and "homicidal dogs" were scattered around the region - with the problem worsening over years.

He said roaming dogs wasn't so much an issue when he was growing up in Awanui, saying his father's generation would shoot any wild and dangerous dogs.

Asked about thoughts on that comment, Vaughan said there needed to be solutions to address the underlying issues.

"We do know from overseas examples that indiscriminate culling of roaming dogs doesn't find a sustainable solution, so it may reduce numbers temporarily.

"But if we don't address the irresponsible breeding and roaming, we will see population quickly rebound."