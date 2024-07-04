Sports star charged with posting nudes without consent

The former sports star appeared in New Plymouth District Court today. Photo: Tara Shaskey

A former top sports star who represented New Zealand internationally has been charged with posting a series of "nude images" of a woman online without her consent.

The man is charged with four counts of posting an intimate visual recording, two of which are representative, meaning multiple offences of the same type are alleged.

The maximum penalty for each charge is two years imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.

Today, he appeared in New Plymouth District Court before a Justice of the Peace, who granted the man interim name suppression.

He did not enter pleas to the charges and was remanded on bail.

According to court documents, the alleged offending occurred on four separate occasions over two weeks earlier this year, from May 25 to June 8.

Each charge alleges that he, without reasonable excuse, posted a digital communication, namely a nude image, or nude images, that are an intimate visual recording of a complainant, and was reckless as to whether she had consented to the posting or not.

All charges relate to one complainant, who the man is now not allowed to contact as part of his bail conditions.

He will next appear in court on August 1.

- Tara Shaskey, Open Justice reporter