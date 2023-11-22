Sports star charged with taking car, wilful damage

A sports star has been charged with dishonestly taking a vehicle and intentional damage - but his name cannot be published due to a suppression order.

The man - who listed his occupation on court documents as “athlete” - is facing two charges in the Christchurch District Court.

An interim suppression order prevents The New Zealand Herald from reporting his name and any other details that may identify him.

Court documents state that on Wednesday, November 15 - the day after Cup Day in Christchurch - the man allegedly took a car worth $10,000 from another person.

The charge states he took the car “dishonestly and without claim” but not in circumstances amounting to theft.

He is also accused of intentionally damaging the car owner’s garage door.

For the first charge, the man is facing a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

The second charge carries a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a $2000 fine.

While the man’s charges were listed in court on Tuesday this week, he is yet to appear in person.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December.

The Herald approached the sportsman through a spokeswoman.

She would not comment on the matter.