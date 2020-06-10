Wednesday, 10 June 2020

St John facing staff cuts, aiming to save $30m

    Photo: NZ Herald/file
    St John is hoping for some additional funding support from the Government.
    St John is aiming to save $30 million to survive the economic impacts of Covid-19.

    The organisation says it's because of a projected loss of fundraising revenue - and to address a long overdue pay correction for staff in the next year.

    In an internal memo seen by Newstalk ZB, the organisation has told staff it's forecasting a significant deficit in the next financial year.

    A St John spokesperson has told ZB job cuts are on the table.

    Chief Executive Peter Bradley says the impacts will be felt across the organisation, but it is unavoidable.

    It says the organisation is hoping for some additional funding support from the Government.

