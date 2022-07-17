Sunday, 17 July 2022

Stabbing, serious assaults in Hamilton

    A teenager was stabbed, another victim was knocked out by a coward punch and kicked while on the ground, and a third man was assaulted in Hamilton early today.

    Police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an incident near Hamilton's Hood St and was rushed to Waikato Hospital. He is now in a stable condition.

    Officers believe the stabbing is connected to earlier assaults and fights in the Market Place area about 2.25am.

    A second man was left unconscious at Market Place after he was hit by a coward punch and kicked on the ground, and a third man was also assaulted, police say.

    An 18-year-old local has been charged over the stabbing and the assaults and he is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

    "Police urge anyone to come forward who was in the area and has information regarding these incidents, or are aware of similar incidents occurring around the same time," Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

    "We are committed to identifying all those involved in last night's events and holding them to account," he said.

    NZ Herald

