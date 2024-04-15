Stag killed after vehicle attack on deer

A stag was hit by a vehicle then killed in a targeted attack on a mob of deer near Nelson, police say.

Police this evening said they had taken action against five people after about eight deer were targeted with a vehicle early on March 30 on the Marsden Valley Road in Stoke.

A stag was struck by the vehicle and subsequently killed by those involved.

Police said they believed the animals were targeted deliberately, and that video of the incident was uploaded online.

Police raided several properties in Nelson and arrested three men.

A 20-year-old Nelson man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, reckless driving, reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal, and unlawful hunting.

A 19-year-old Nelson man has also been charged with unlawful hunting and reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal.

Both are due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on April 29.

A 21-year-old Nelson man has been summonsed to appear in court on May 20, charged with unlawful hunting.

Two 16-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid.