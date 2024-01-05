Standing with allies against Red Sea attacks important: Collins

Minister of Defence Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

Minister of Defence Judith Collins says it was important to join in condemning attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea because New Zealand is so dependent on supply lines.

This week, New Zealand and 11 other countries issued a final warning to the Iran-backed Houthis, who have carried out more than 20 attacks on boats in the key trade route, that they would face consequences if they did not cease hostilities.

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea since November to show their support for Hamas amid the war with Israel.

Collins would not be drawn on what those consequences could be, but she said New Zealand must stand with its allies who believed in free access to these shipping lanes.

"I'm not sure I could speak about [specific consequences] given that clearly something is being contemplated," Collins said.

"But what I can say is that New Zealand has contributed to maritime security in the Middle East since the 1990s. We have got 12 percent of personnel in the combined maritime forces based in Bahrain - a multi-national naval partnership that contributes to security and stability.

"So we've been contributing to this for a very long time, it is natural to us to want to have our voices heard."

The attacks were a direct threat to New Zealand interests, and it was important for the government to speak out, Collins said.

Many of the world's major shipping companies are no longer going through the Red Sea, which is upping costs and adding disruption and uncertainty to those supply chains, she said.

"We've certainly seen comment by shipping companies that what is happening in the Red Sea is adding massively to cost, and we've certainly seen [comment] in the media by people involved in the logistics business that the cost of shipping containers has gone through the roof.

"Obviously New Zealanders are having to pay for that, so it is important that this gets sorted."

New Zealand first joined the European Union, NATO, US, Australia and seven other countries in condemning the attacks in December, but this week's statement went a step further in saying the Houthis "will bear the responsibility of the consequences" if they did not stop.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Israel-Gaza conflict being one of the topics brought up.