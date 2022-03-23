State of emergency in Gisborne area, more rain on way

Photos: Supplied / Civil Defence

More rain is expected tonight in the Gisborne region, which is already in a state of emergency after torrential rain caused flooding, rescues and evacuations in East Cape overnight.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence declared a state of emergency after the deluge forced evacuations and trapped people in floodwaters in the Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay areas.

Emergency Management Minister and East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan said 150 people had been evacuated and 750 homes were without power, and the Hikuwai River had risen rapidly to more than 12 metres.

Gisborne Civil Defence manager Ben Green said the rainfall was a lot heavier and had come in sooner than expected. "I'd almost describe it as biblical," he said.

State Highway 35 from Gisborne around East Cape to Potaka was closed because of flooding, slips and washouts. However, Tairawhiti residents have been given a four-hour window to travel between Gisborne and Tolaga Bay and from Potaka and Ruatoria before the road shuts again.

Waka Kotahi reopened most of State Highway 35 at 2pm but said it would close it again at 6pm when more heavy rain was expected to hit. The transport agency said the move was made to allow people to get home or travel for essential purposes.

MetService has upgraded their forecast to issue a red severe weather warning with the next band of heavy rain expected to hit the Gisborne region later today and on Thursday.

Tairawhiti Civil Defence has warned people to make a plan to evacuate with more rain on the way for the flood-hit region this afternoon. Group controller Dave Wilson told Midday Report they wanted to make sure the community was safe before dark and if anyone was in doubt about their location, they needed to get out now.

Ruatoria resident John Logan had to scoop up his family in a tractor as floodwaters rose rapidly into their house. The whānau from Makarika Valley in Ruatoria near the flooded Mata River had water up to their thighs inside the home.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence ordered the evacuation of residents in the Mangatuna area north of Gisborne, because the Hikuwai River is at a very high level and more rain is expected.

Tolaga Bay Civil Defence has been set up and anyone in immediate danger of flooding should move to higher ground, civil defence says.