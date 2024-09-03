Sticky-fingered shoplifter has sweet tooth

Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman who allegedly went on a prolific shoplifting spree across Christchurch.

Canterbury metro commander, Superintendent Lane Todd, said the woman had three warrants out for her arrest, relating to 18 active charges.

A further 64 retail crime charges have been laid against her, of which 40 were for burglaries.

The 46-year-old is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 25.

"It is alleged that in one of the shoplifting instances, she stole approximately $400 worth of chocolate," Todd said.

"A number of trespass notices were also issued over the time of her alleged offending, dating back as early as April 2024.

"This is the second alleged prolific shoplifter caught by police in as many weeks, after a 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday 23 August.

"Police acknowledge the strain this type of offending has on local businesses, and the help of CCTV footage provided by impacted stores assisted us in making this arrest.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated by police, and we encourage retailers to continue to report suspicious activity."