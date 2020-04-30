Still no date for mosque attack gunman's sentencing

There is still no date for the sentencing of the gunman over the March 15 mosque attacks.

The Australian last month admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act, at the High Court in Christchurch.

He was due to appear on Friday for a sentencing date to be set.

On Thursday Justice Mander issued a minute saying the matter had been adjourned until June 2.

He hoped there would be some clarity by then around the Covid-19 alert setting the country would be in.

At the gunman's last appearance, Justice Mander said he wanted to ensure the Muslim community had the opportunity to attend the sentencing, something that was not possible under the current Covid-19 restrictions