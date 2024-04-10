Stolen tortoise found 300km away

The male leopard tortoise was stolen in March. Photo: NZ Police

Staff at a reptile park are shell-ebrating after the return of their stolen tortoise.

The 17-year-old male leopard tortoise was stolen - along with a green iguana - from Ti Point Reptile Point, near Leigh in north Auckland, between March 19 and 20.

Police appealed to the public for information, saying they had fears for the welfare of the stolen animals.

There were concerns they would be sold illegally, police said.

On Friday, a Northland mother called the reptile park after her daughter was given a tortoise for her birthday.

The woman was "reluctant to say who had made the gift", police said in a statement.

"Police were called and worked with DOC for the handover of the tortoise in Kaitaia's main street."

The tortoise - identified as the one stolen from the reptile park - then made the nearly-300km journey home.

Sergeant Dan McDermott said the stolen iguana was yet to be found and police were still trying to work out how the tortoise ended up in the Far North.

It is thought there is a black market breeding programme involving leopard tortoises, which are the fourth-largest tortoise in the world.

They can reach weights of up to 40kg, but generally weigh between 10kg and 15kg.