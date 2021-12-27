Photo: ODT files

A vehicle involved in a Waikato crash which left several children seriously injured was stolen, police have confirmed.

Five children were seriously injured after they were flung from the vehicle in a crash near Matamata.

Arriving at the scene about 11.55pm yesterday, police found the Nissan Tiida in a ditch on Morrinsville-Walton Rd with the five children - aged 10 to 13 - outside the car.

All were taken to Waikato Hospital - four by ambulance and one by rescue helicopter.

Police today confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from Hamilton. Inquiries also suggest the vehicle was linked to a burglary on Monday evening in Matamata.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said information was being assessed by staff investigating this crash.

"It is too early to provide detail on the cause of the crash itself other than to say speed appears to be a likely factor," he said.

Police are not looking to locate anybody else in relation to the crash.

"While we understand there may be speculation about what occurred, it's important police have the opportunity to investigate the circumstances, and the families impacted are given the space to support their children."

Four of the children remain in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital's Intensive Care Unit. One was expected to be transferred to Starship children's hospital later today.

A fifth child remains stable in Waikato Hospital.

Bird acknowledged attending emergency crews.

"They acted quickly and professionally in difficult conditions to ensure these young people got the medical attention they urgently needed."

The crash site, while initially closed to traffic, had since reopened.