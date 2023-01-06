Storms easing in Coromandel after wild night

The Coromandel Peninsula is starting to get some respite after days of being battered by heavy wind and rain.

The area has had nearly 400mm of rain since Wednesday, sending holidaymakers fleeing, causing slips and closing roads.

But Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said State Highway 25 had reopened overnight after closures left some communities isolated yesterday.

He said the wind had eased and the rain should follow suit about 3pm today, but people should stay put until then because of flooding around the district.

"There is surface flooding right around the district and there's a lot of debris still coming down.

"We aren't out of the woods but we have managed to get the Coromandel open to some degree."

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for the Bay of Plenty until midnight, and Tasman and Westland until noon.

Towler said those who have to hit the road should take extra care.

"It is getting easier to move around and what we are saying to everybody is before you depart, wherever you are going, check in with our social media pages, check in with Waka Kotahi and MetService just to make sure that your journey's going to be safe."