Stormy warning for parts of South

It's officially summer, but parts of the South could be in for some stormy weather, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail forecast.

A front and trough associated with a large low over the Tasman Sea continue to move south over New Zealand bringing periods of rain.

MetService says showers were forecast over the South Island on Saturday afternoon and evening and severe thunderstorms were possible.

The highest risk area is from the southern Canterbury High Country over eastern Southern Lakes, Central Otago to western Clutha.

Thunderstorms in these areas were expected to be slow-moving, and could be accompanied by localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm and hour and by hail.

People in these areas were urged to stay alert to weather conditions and forecasts, as flash flooding was possible.

There was a low risk of thunderstorms from the Canterbury High Country to the Fiordland Lakes, Southland and Otago.

In the North Island, north of a line from Taranaki to East Cape, there was moderate risk of thunderstorms over Northland, northern and eastern parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and westernmost Bay of Plenty.

Thunderstorms here could be accompanied by heavy rain of 10mm to 25mm an hour, and funnel clouds were possible.