Stormy weather for parts of South

Stormy weather is hitting eastern parts of the South, with a severe thunderstorm warning for Canterbury this afternoon.

In an alert, MetService said severe thunderstorms had been detected in Selwyn and Waimakariri areas.

The thunderstorms would move towards the east, and were expected to lie near Darfield, Oxford, Sheffield, Kirwee and Eyrewell forest from about 3pm, bringing very heavy rain, large hail and possible tornadoes.

Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.

Tornadoes can blow out windows, lift roofs, break large branches off trees, generate dangerous flying debris and blow vehicles off the road.

Earlier warm and windy conditions would give way to southerly change, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms to eastern areas, including Dunedin.

There was a moderate to high risk of thunderstorms from northern parts of Otago to the Kaikoura Coast in the afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms were expected to produce localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour and hail of 5 to 15mm diameter.

There was a slightly broader low risk of thunderstorms extending down to Clutha and up to Marlborough.

Shania Twain fans going to her concert in Dunedin tonight should wrap up warm, as showers were forecast for the city, with a high of just 14degC dropping to 8degC overnight.

A DVML spokeswoman recommended taking a jacket or blanket to the concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

North Island

A warm front was forecast to move onto Northland this afternoon, then down to northern Auckland and Great Barrier Island in the evening, bringing a low risk of thunderstorms.

However, this risk of thunderstorms was considered moderate about northern parts of Northland from this afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorms were expected to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour or possibly more.