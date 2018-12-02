Stormy weather set to continue for South

Parts of the South are set for more thunderstorms today, while an active front is expected to bring rain, gales and even snow in higher parts of Otago by mid-week, MetService says.

The unstable conditions will continue over much of New Zealand and thundery spells were also forecast for the North Island.

There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms over western parts of Otago and Southland and also the Fiordland Lakes which could see downpours of 25mm to 40mm and hour and hail.

A broader low risk area covers remaining parts of the central and southern North Island, and inland South Island.

Thunderstorms were also possible in inland South Island, the Canterbury High Country, inland Buller and Nelson Lakes on Sunday.

At the start of the week, an active front was forecast to move onto the country from the Tasman Sea.

This was expected to bring significant rainfall in western and southern parts of the South Island and could reach warning levels about Fiordland and southern Westland on Monday and Tuesday, as well as northern Westland and Buller on Tuesday and Wednesday, MetService said.

Rain was also forecast for parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury, south of Christchurch, during Tuesday and Wednesday.

In higher parts of Otago, snow could fall to about 700m for a time on Wednesday.

Southwest gales were expected about coastal parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury up to Banks Peninsula for a time later on Tuesday or Wednesday as the deepening low passes east of these areas.