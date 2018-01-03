Stowaway kitten rescued twice in a day

Maioro the ginger kitten who held up the Southwestern motorway before disappearing inside a patrol car's dashboard. Photo: Auckland City District Police

A tiny ginger and white striped kitten has been rescued twice - first from a busy Waikato motorway and again after she stowed away in a police officer’s dashboard.

The Southwestern Motorway was blocked for a short time while officers tried to catch the kitten.

Police found Maioro, named for the closest motorway offramp to her rescue, huddled against a concrete barrier after a concerned member of the public reported “a small orange and white ball of fluff trying its hardest to cause several accidents” on the road, an Auckland City Police District officer wrote on Facebook today.

“Unfortunately she was spooked by the approaching officer and quickly bolted across three lanes of live traffic narrowly avoiding the worst.

“Now trapped on a small central strip she required the motorway to be temporarily blocked and after a short game of cat and mouse was safely inside the officer’s patrol vehicle.”

The kitten was found curled around a heating fan.

Police had to take apart the dashboard after the kitten was heard. Photos: Auckland City District Police

But Maioro’s adventure didn’t stop there.

After taking a photo and making a phone call, the officer realised his fluffy passenger was nowhere to be seen and it wasn't until he returned to the station he heard the “faintest meow” coming from the car’s dashboard.

The kitten had managed to climb inside the dash, and a trip to the mechanic involving the removal of the entire dashboard revealed it curled around a heating fan.

“She is recovering well from her adventures and we are hopeful that she will be homed shortly,” the post finished.