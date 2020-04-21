Stranded Brits to get flights home

Photo: NZ Herald

Two flights will leave Christchurch at the end of this week in a bid to get 1500 Britons stranded in New Zealand home.

The flights and three others which will leave Auckland are being organised by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office has announced.

Those most at risk from coronavirus, such as those with existing health conditions, pregnant women, or the elderly will get priority, The Telegraph reported..

Britain's Minister for Pacific and the Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith said the British Government had “promised we would do everything we could to help get Britons home”.

"Getting a commercial flight from New Zealand is now extremely difficult, so we are now going to bring back vulnerable British travellers on charter flights and will continue to support those who remain in the country,” he said.

The first plane is expected to depart on Friday and flights will continue to run every second day, with alternating departures from Auckland and Christchurch, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

A ticket back to the United Kingdom will cost $1650.