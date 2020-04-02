Stranded foreigners to start leaving from tomorrow

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Foreigners stranded in New Zealand will start leaving the country from tomorrow.
Tens of thousands of holidaymakers will able to make a "safe, orderly exit", Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.
The Government has just announced a plan to enable the safe, orderly exit of scores of foreign nationals stranded in New Zealand under the Covid-19 lockdown.
"When we moved into lockdown a week ago, the Government rightly prioritised public health, and limited the movement of people so as to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
"But it is clear that many foreign nationals travelling here do not have the resources or capability to adequately self-isolate, and wish to return home.
"We have taken the time and care to develop a seriously detailed plan for the exit of foreign nationals, without endangering the lives of others."
Under the managed exit plan:
• Foreign nationals returning home will be considered to be engaging in "essential travel", and therefore able to travel domestically (whether by air or land) when they have a confirmed and scheduled international flight out of New Zealand, subject to requirements which will be set out on www.covid19.govt.nz
• Foreign governments will be allowed to organise charter flights to repatriate their citizens, but only if they can satisfy New Zealand health requirements
• Commercial capacity between New Zealand and Europe will be increased, by New Zealand approving a second daily flight between Doha to Auckland by Qatar Airways.
It is expected that the first foreign government-organised charter flight, operated by Air New Zealand, could leave New Zealand as early as Friday evening.
Commercial options continue to be available to stranded foreign nationals.