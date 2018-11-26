Strawberry bought in Geraldine had needle in it

A strawberry with a needle in it has been found inside a punnet which was purchased at a supermarket in Geraldine.



Police said the fruit was purchased at a supermarket in the small South Canterbury town at the weekend.

The needle and strawberry were part of a punnet purchased from the supermarket.

A customer purchased the punnet of strawberries on Saturday morning and reported to police in the evening the strawberry had been tampered with.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating.

It is the second incident of its kind in New Zealand in recent months.

In September thee needles were found in strawberries in New Zealand, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A timeline released by MPI said three needles were found in three strawberries in one punnet.

The needles were found in a punnet at the Countdown St Lukes, Auckland, supermarket.

Woolworths New Zealand also informed MPI that the needles had been found in one of their strawberries.

Timeline of the strawberry sabotage:

Sunday, September 23, 3.55pm - Woolworths NZ informed MPI of the findings of three needles in three strawberries from one punnet. Confirmation that police have been informed. MPI requests details.

Sunday, September 23, 4pm - Woolworths NZ initiates withdrawal of all Choice brand strawberries in all Countdown stores who stock them.

Sunday, September 23, 4.20pm - MPI requests additional information from Woolworths.

Sunday, September 23, 4.36pm – Woolworths NZ sends MPI summary of situation and photos. Confirmation in writing that Police have been informed.

Saturday, November 25 - A needle was found in a strawberry purchased at a supermarket in the South Canterbury town of Geraldine.