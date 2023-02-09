Street evacuated after 'suspicious device' found in Chch

Police responded to the reports of a suspicious device shortly after 8.30am. Photo: NZME

Multiple shops on Christchurch’s Ferry Rd have been evacuated following the discovery of a "suspicious-looking device" outside a store.

Police have set up a road block on a busy intersection as a result, with traffic and pedestrians being diverted.

It was confirmed by local police shortly after 8.30am today that officers were attending an event on the central city road.

According to a nearby shop owner, who NZME has agreed not to name, the evacuations were sparked by the discovery of the device.

He said the device was left on an empty section at the corner of The Tool Shed.

The shop owner said police had shown him a photo of the can, which he said was "similar to a large V can" that had fluid inside.

The can also had wires coming out and an electrical device strapped to the side.

He told NZME "it’s gutting" that this incident has such an impact on the area, including his customers who cannot come and go from his business as a result.

He understood the bomb squad needs to come from Burnham, and may take some time

He also understood the need to close the road, as Police wouldn’t write off anything as being not suspicious

The Tool Shed staff were seen among those evacuated at the end of the road block, however they will not comment further at this time.

- Nathan Morton