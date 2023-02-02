Stricken Interislander inching back to service

The Interislander ferry Kaitaki in Cook Strait, with Clifford Bay in the background, while sailing from Picton to Wellington. File photo: NZ Herald

The ferry which lost power off Cook Strait is inching closer to being back in service – but there’s no timeline on when.

All four engines on the Interislander’s Kaitaki failed on Saturday evening, and the ferry issued a mayday call with 864 people on board. The failure came amid a roaring southerly wind in Cook Strait, and a full emergency response was initiated.

About 7pm all four engines were able to be restarted and passengers were told the ferry could slowly make her way back to the harbour, arriving around 9pm.

In an update on Thursday, KiwiRail announced Kaitaki is “closer to returning to service” but the “final timeframe is still to be confirmed”.

“Our top priority is safety and we will not be sailing unless we are satisfied the vessel is ready.”

When that time does come, Kaitaki will initially return as a freight-only service, before returning to full service at a later date.

“We apologise again for the impact this disruption has had on people’s plans and we have been working hard to relieve the situation as quickly as possible.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the loss of power experienced by the Interislander ferry.

A team of investigators with expert knowledge of marine operations, engineering and maintenance have been appointed.

The team of investigators is appealing for ferry passengers and residents of Wellington’s South Coast who have videos or photographs of the events to get in touch.