Strippers return to Parliament in protest for work rights

A protester makes her point outside Calendar Girls Wellington at a February event. Photo: supplied

A group of strippers and their supporters were protesting outside Parliament Sunday afternoon, calling for stronger rights and protections for independent contractors.

It is part of an ongoing campaign after 19 strippers were fired by Calendar Girls via a Facebook post earlier this year after refusing to sign a new contract, which would involved a big cut in their wages.

The Fired Up Stilettos group is calling on the government to give adult entertainment workers the right to collectively bargain while maintaining their independent contractor status.

They also want a mandatory maximum of 20 percent that an employer can take from a contractor's profits.

A representative for the group said the government needs to do more to protect the rights of independent contractors.

Organiser Molly said it is not just about fair pay, but about being able to go to work and being protected.

"My biggest concern is how long it's going to take any actual change in Parliament. That's my concern.

"Because contractor issues are off the table as far as government is concerned right now, and we need them back on the table and like, working on them tomorrow."

Around 200 people showed up to the protest in front of Parliament. The group has previously appeared at Parliament in the course of their campaign.

Their petition currently has more than 3200 signatures.