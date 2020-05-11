Stuff says no deal to rival's $1 offer

NZME spent the best part of five years attempting to buy Stuff, but has previously been declined Commerce Commission clearance. Photo: RNZ

Media firm NZME says it is asking the government to allow it to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1.

But Stuff's owner, Australia's Nine Entertainment, says it terminated talks with NZME over a purchase plan last week, with no deal in place.

This morning NZME said it was seeking Commerce Commission approval and special legislation from the government by end of the month to purchase Stuff.

The commission has previously declined clearance for a merger of the two companies, saying it would substantially lessen competition, both for advertisers and readers. That decision was then upheld by the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

NZME says the acquisition of Stuff would lower the costs of producing news, and ensure a committed local news media outlet into the future.

In a market announcement this morning, NZME said it believed the New Zealand media sector was too small for the current number of quality participants.

"Consolidation is urgent in the face of dramatically declining advertising revenue and current general economic conditions," its statement said.

"NZME continues to believe that it is the best owner for Stuff as it is best placed to preserve mastheads, newsrooms and jobs. NZME considers that in the current New Zealand media landscape, NZME's acquisition of Stuff will not substantially lessen competition in any market."

Last month NZME announced 200 jobs would go due to sliding advertising revenue amid the Covid-19 downturn. It also asked the remaining staff to take a 15% pay cut for the next three months.

Stuff also asked its employees to take a pay cut. Stuff staff earning more than $50,000 were asked to take a 15% reduction, the executive team 25%, and chief executive Sinead Boucher cut her salary by 40%.

Stuff was bought by Australian-listed media group Nine Entertainment in late 2018 but has been on the sale block for months.

In November last year NZME confirmed it had been in talks with Nine about a possible purchase and had put a proposal to the government regarding a possible transaction including a "ringfence" agreement for Stuff's editorial operations.

Between them, NZME and Stuff own most of the country's newspapers, and NZME also operates a network of commercial radio stations.

