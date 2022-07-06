Submissions show strong support for increasing stadium budget

Christchurch's planned new stadium Te Kaha. Image: Newsline

Public submissions on the planned Christchurch stadium show strong support for increasing the budget by another $150 million.

Christchurch City Council research analyst Aimee Martin said today 30,500 submissions had been received on the stadium project - and 77 per cent were in support of ratepayers putting in more money.

Last month it was revealed the proposed design for the stadium, Te Kaha, had blown out to $680 million. The original projected cost was $533 million.

"Eight per cent of the submitters have indicated they want the project paused and re-evaluated while 15 per cent say they want it stopped completely," Martin said.

"The percentage split for each option and overall number of submissions could change slightly over the coming days as we have yet to complete the data cleanse that will remove any multiple submissions that individuals may have put in over the last 24 hours."

The majority of the submissions - about 74 per cent - came from within the Christchurch area, Martin said.

The council asked the public whether the stadium proposal should continue with the extra cost, be redesigned within the original budget, or scrapped altogether.

"Our initial analysis shows some recurring themes in the comments," Martin said.

"Submitters across the three options provided feedback on the financial implications and economic benefits of the project and investing an additional $150 million.

“Many provided feedback on financial contributions from neighbouring territorial authorities and the wider Canterbury region.

"There was also a range of feedback on the size and capacity of the arena, the need for a roof and other design features."

The 30,500 submissions was by far the biggest response council has received in a decade, which shows the high level of public interest in the multi-use arena.

"We will analyse the submissions in more detail over the coming days and prepare a full report for the council to help inform its decision-making on Thursday 14 July."

Councillors will make a decision on the project at a meeting on July 14.

The council meeting will begin at 9.30am and will be live-streamed.