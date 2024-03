Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The sun sets on Wharariki Beach and its Archway Islands, west of Cape Farewell, the northernmost point of the South Island.

Travel there in two and a-half hours from Nelson or one hour from Takaka.

Once you get there, you have about a 20-minute walk to the beach.

The Archway Islands have featured in one of the standard Windows computer operating system desktop backgrounds.