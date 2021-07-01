Sunny skies for most after chilly start across NZ

Sunny skies are forecast for most of the country today - but it will be cold, and temperatures plunged to -5C in some parts of New Zealand earlier today.

Aucklanders are waking up to a bright morning, with fine conditions on the cards for the whole day.

Just like overnight, it is a cold start to a Thursday - with the temperature recording around 4C just before 7.30am, the MetService said.

Auckland logged its lowest temperature in three years yesterday morning, with -3C recorded at Whenuapai, and the wind chill leaving locals shivering despite the fine weather.

Today it's only going to be a little warmer. A temperature high of 15C is forecast in the City of Sails. The extra blankets will need to come out again though, as an overnight low of 5C is expected.

It is all sunshine in other parts of the North Island too - including in Kaitaia, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Taupō.

Temperatures in some of those areas are a little lower, however. Those in Hamilton are waking up to a teeth-chattering -1C morning that MetService says feels more like -3C and "four layers" of clothing.

The warmest place in New Zealand early this morning is Mahia, recording 10.5C at 7.30am.

The coldest place to be is in Twizel, where it is -5.4C. Windy Wellington is living up to its nickname, with 26km/h winds recorded first off.

Some cloudy periods are forecast in Whangārei and there will be a few showers in Gisborne, Masterton and Wellington.

Those in the capital city will, however, be happy to know that showers will clear this morning and become a fine day. Some southerly winds are also expected to die down by this afternoon.

The heavy swell warnings in the Wellington South Coast - Baring Head to Sinclair Head areas have since been lifted overnight.

Further south, it is almost all sunshine and clear skies for the South Island.

Nelson, Westport, Blenheim, Timaru, Queenstown, Dunedin and Stewart Island are all in for sunny weather.

Early morning temperatures range from -3C in Queenstown to 8C on Stewart Island.

Some cloud is expected in Franz Josef and Christchurch, however, and those in the Garden City can expect an overnight low of -2C.