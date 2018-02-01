Super blood moon dazzles

Aroha Wakefield in Rotorua was able to capture the moon as it rose over the horizon.

Photographers and stargazers have been treated to a spectacle as a super blue blood moon hung over the night sky on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

But while some saw the unique view, others had their experience marred by cloud coverage, and in Dunedin smoke from a massive fire at Burnside may have also obscured the moon.

The moon was in eclipse from 12.50am until 4.11am, and turned completely red between 1.51 and 3.07am.

Having the blue moon combined with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse all on the same night has not happened since 1886 and will not occur again until 2037.

The eclipse was visible across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rose on Wednesday night and into the early hours of today.

A supermoon is a particularly close full or new moon, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger. A total lunar eclipse - or blood moon for its reddish tinge - has the moon completely bathed in Earth's shadow.

Peter Felhofer, president of the Northland Astronomical Society, said the moon would be a spectacular sight for those who did see it.

He said in New Zealand the moon was technically not a blue moon because it happened about 2.30am on February 1, but for the rest of the world it is.