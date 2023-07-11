Supermarket worker hit by car critically injured

Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo: NZME

A supermarket worker remains critically injured this morning after being hit by a vehicle that then crashed into a bank at a Mount Maunganui shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Bayfair Shopping Centre just after midday on Monday.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed the incident involved a team member.

”Our thoughts are with the injured team member, and we are providing them and our wider team with support as needed.”

A Te Whatu Ora Waikato spokesman said the person remained in critical condition in Waikato Hospital this morning.

A reporter at the scene on Monday said the front of the Westpac Bank building had been smashed in and glass was on the footpath.

The area was cordoned off and a car was being towed.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said she arrived on the scene shortly after it happened.

”When I arrived, the fire truck was just pulling up. There were already police cars on the scene and they were just cordoning off the area.

”I saw the black SUV was right up on the kerb and a person lying inside the store window.

“Staff from Westpac were kind of just holding this person waiting for [the] ambulance to arrive. It looks like they got pushed through the window.

“It’s what I understand - the car jumped the kerb and hit them through the window.”

She understood the person hit was a Countdown team member.

Westpac New Zealand head of customer experience north Andrew Twidle said a vehicle drove through the front window of its Bayfair branch just after midday.

”In doing so it struck a pedestrian who was outside the branch at the time.

”No one inside the branch was injured; however, the branch is closed and support is being offered to staff and customers.”

A St John spokesman said one patient was in a serious condition.