Suppression lifts for image of Christchurch attacks accused

A High Court order stopping media from showing the face of the man accused of the Christchurch attacks has lapsed.

Brenton Tarrant is before the High Court in Christchurch, accused of the murder of 51 people and injuring dozens of others in two attacks on mosques on March 15 this year.

He is due to appear again on June 14 where he will face a fresh charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act and a 51st murder charge.

To date, the accused's face has been pixellated in all filming or photographs by order of a judge at his first court appearance.

In a minute issued this afternoon, Justice Mander said the Crown had told him that the suppression was no longer needed.

The 28-year-old Australian national has appeared in person just once so far, on March 16. All other appearances have been by audio-visual link.

At his second appearance on April 5, the accused appeared via audio-visual link from Auckland's Paremoremo Prison, where he is being held on remand.