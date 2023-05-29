Surfers 'save 48 lives a year' in NZ waters

Data, has revealed the crucial role surfers play in conducting bystander rescues. Photo: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surfers are being heralded as the unsung heroes of their home breaks, saving an average of 48 lives each year.

New research by Auckland University of Technology has found the surfers engaged in the study had collectively rescued a total 1,274 people.

Researcher Jamie Mead said the majority of those bystander rescues took place at unpatrolled locations or outside of patrol times.

"We've long been aware of the significant number of bystander rescues carried out by surfers, but the lack of solid data has made it challenging to support this claim," he said.

"It's important to note that this research also represents only a fraction of the surfing community."

Almost half of the surfers involved in the study had 21 years of surfing experience or more, and 84.9 percent of them rated themselves as advanced to professional in ability.

Regardless of their gender, each surfer had conducted an average of three rescues, the research found, though males represented 71 percent of the victims rescued during the respondents' most-recent rescue.

Those taking part in the research were also asked whether they believed they had saved the life of the person they had rescued - in almost half of cases, they believed they had.

Mead said until now it had only been anecdotal evidence, sometimes reported in the news, when a surfer came to the rescue.

"Surfers are unofficial rescuers and they're not reporting any of the rescues they're doing," he said.

"It places them as the most unrecognised but valuable drowning prevention service that we have out there, when you consider that surfers are surfing from dawn till dusk, they're surfing on beaches across the country and 85 percent of the time they're conducting rescues that are either outside of lifeguard areas or outside of patrolled times."

Mead said just over 400 surfers who took part in the research, and many had 20 years' surfing under their belts.

They each rescued an average three people from the water each year, he said.

"They're filling a huge gap in response capability where lifeguards can't be everywhere all the time it's just not practically or economically possible for that to happen. Surfers are really filling in that gap from where official services currently can't fill."

Mead said the rescues reported in the research varied.

"It wasn't just rescuing swimmers. There were a number of rescues reported where there were boats that became imperiled crossing sandbars and turning over in the surf. So these surfers were rescuing people form boating incidents. The capability is immeasurable."

He welcomed any measures to support surfers.

"It's so unrecognised that I wouldn't expect that they've got the support that is needed. That's what I hope this research can shed some light on, and send some more support their way."

Mead said together with Surf Life Saving, a course would be rolled out to equip surfers with CPR skills and rescue techniques.

Just over 400 surfers from across New Zealand were included in the research.