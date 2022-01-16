Surge from cyclone, Tonga eruption triggers tsunami alert in NZ

A half-sunk boat at Tutukaka marina. Photo: Facebook via NZ Herald

Large waves in the Far North have forced 120 people to be evacuated as big swells from Cyclone Cody and the surge from a volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga begin to affect New Zealand.

A tsunami hit the Kingdom after underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted for eight minutes, throwing clouds of ash into the sky, yesterday afternoon.

Waves flooded the capital Nuku'alofa, where video footage has shown water engulfing buildings.

The eruptions have been heard as booms or 'thumps' across the Pacific, in Fiji, Niue, Vanuatu and in New Zealand.

] autoplay:0]

RNZ listeners from Northland, to Wānaka in Central Otago have reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, loud bangs, or sonic booms.

The National Emergency Management Agency issued an update this morning after yesterday's tsunami warning that the advisory remains in place for the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands, and has been extended to the west coast of the South Island.

[[{"type":"facebook_iframe","post_url":"https://www.facebook.com/NZCivilDefence/posts/4899664976759223","variant":"post","show_text":"true","odtEmbed":true}]]

The agency said people in those areas might experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shores. People are being urged to stay away from the beaches and shorelines.

Cyclone Cody is expected to bring gale force winds and large swells to the eastern coast of New Zealand's North Island over the next few days.

Meanwhile, police said they received a number of reports regarding tidal surges from people based in the Far North between 11pm and 12am, including Te Rere Bay and Shipwreck Bay.

Police, Fire and Coastguard also assisted with evacuations of boats moored at Tuakaka Marina last night.

A number of boats and moorings were damaged by large waves washing ashore.

A camp site at Mahinepua Bay was also inundated, about 50 people were in the camp at the time and all were accounted for.

A Tutukaka resident told The New Zealand Herald that his boat and many others had been completely destroyed - and he was concerned there had been no civil defence alert beyond the general warning put out earlier.

"Multiple boats have been destroyed. The wave cleared the breakwater which is around 2.0m higher than the high tide line. There was absolutely no civil defence warning, no tsunami siren activated and no phone notifications."

He had seen a notice in the news earlier but took little notice, he said.

"We have had multiple tsunami alerts which has triggered the alarm system and boats have been completely fine."

He was concerned for the safety of those who lived on their boats in the marina.

A number of people on social media are also reporting they did not get a civil defence alert to their phones prior to the surge.

- RNZ and NZ Herald