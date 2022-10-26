Survey finds sexual harassment rife at Christchurch schools

Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

More than 3000 instances of sexual harassment have been reported at two neighbouring Christchurch high schools in the first two terms of this year alone, a survey of students found.

Avonside Girls’ High School and Shirley Boys’ High School jointly commissioned a survey among their students about sexual harassment, following the concerning outcomes of a survey at Christchurch Girls’ High last year.

The survey collected the answers of approximately 800 students across both schools, revealing 21 cases of rape or near-rape at Avonside Girls’, as well as 25 cases at the all-girls school where consent was withheld and 32 cases of “unwanted touching in a sexual manner”.

Avonside Girls’ High School principal Catherine Law said the outcomes of the survey “were concerning”.

“My heart goes out to all the victims, but at least we now know what we are dealing with and can start taking action to deal with it.

“For example, there is a clear need to stop the apparent code of silence and bring sexual harassment into the open. We also need to create a safe space where our students can get support confidentially.”

Three out of four student victims at Avonside Girls' High say they experienced the incidents outside of school. Photo: NZ Herald

The results also concerned Shirley Boys’ High School principal Tim Grocott.

The school, which has shared the same premises as Avonside Girls’ since 2019, saw 75 of its students report instances of sexual harassment.

“This came through strongly and it’s already something we’re looking into,” said Grocott.

“I really do feel for those who have been harassed...it will have been difficult [to complete the survey], but without them, we wouldn’t know exactly what’s happening and how to tackle it.”

Avonside Girls' High School principal Catherine Law. Photo: NZ Herald

More than 72% of eligible students took part in the school’s commissioned survey.

It revealed 2650 incidents of sexual harassment from 379 students, aged between 13-19 across the school, during the first two terms of 2022.

The most common form of harassment was name-calling and verbal assaults, other common forms included online harassment and breach of personal space, others claimed they were also subject to “creepy requests” and shown photos of genitals without permission.

Three out of four students who were victims of harassment said they experienced the incidents outside of school.

According to the report, rating people based on their looks, body shaming, cat-calling and sexual taunts were the most common methods of in-person harassment.

“There is a view... that such behaviours are highly normalised within the culture of the school and students are expected to put up with them,” the report said.

Over 150 students reported at least one or two instances of sexual harassment at the school since the start of 2022, while 21 students reported being victims of rape or near-rape. Only one case in the data led to police involvement.

As the report continued, it revealed the extent to which the harassment was impacting students. Many said they needed to wear more clothing to “avoid drawing unwanted sexual attention”.

Five reported they no longer walk home from school or take different routes home, and a number of students cited the boys’ school generally, or particular parts of it are “to be avoided at all times” - particularly the sports areas.

“I don’t go near red zones as much, I get scared when I leave my house, I make sure that I’m always aware of my surroundings and where I am, all these things have made me scared,” said one respondent.

As the survey concluded, it asked the students what they would like done about harassment at the school. A number called for more help for those who had been sexually harassed.

Four main requests were made by respondents - the provision of high-quality and compassionate support, a programme for young women on how to overcome harassment, tackling the “normalisation” of sexual harassment in school and making the subject easier to talk about.

Other calls were made for having people on certain school bus routes to prevent harassment, safe spaces for students walking home and places to discuss harassment “freely and anonymously”.

Head student Olivia Kingi said the report was incredibly challenging but equally rewarding.

“I’m so proud of the students who helped us in this process of improving our school environment.”

The respondents say the most common form of harassment at Shirley Boys was unwanted physical or sexual contact. Photo: NZ Herald

While participation numbers in a separate survey were lower than those at Avonside Girls’ - 397 students - 19 per cent of students at Shirley Boys’ High School who took part had experienced a form of sexual harassment since the start of the calendar year.

According to respondents, the most common form of harassment at Shirley Boys’ was unwanted physical or sexual contact. This was followed by breach of personal space and verbal assaults - the majority of all these instances happening outside of school.

Students reported 559 instances of sexual harassment in the first two terms of 2022, most incidents the students considered the worst they’d experienced was sex without consent and “fingering” - which involved inserting a finger in the anus.

While the findings showed a “significant minority” of students at Shirley Boys’ High School had been sexually harassed, harassment on school grounds appeared to reflect the perception of “gayness” as a common reason for harassment.

“There is a noticeable anti-gay culture within the school,” the survey said.

The report concluded to say while most victims had taken a number of measures to protect themselves from harassment, students involved wouldn’t talk about further changes needed and were “not optimistic” change could be achieved.

One survey respondent said there had been “at least 30 people or more” who had called him a faggot and groped him. “I don’t think that would be stoppable...train the teachers to spot it out.”

“It’s gonna take something magic to stop the toxic culture growing in Shirley boys, lots of hope for the school once the last decent bunch leaves at the end of this year,” said another.

Head boy Kururangi Wetini found the survey findings confronting, but thinks it is a good starting point in addressing sexual harassment.

“It allows students to see the extent of the issue and an opportunity to address it in a positive way,”Kururangi said.

Tim Grocott. Photo: NZ Herald

Grocott said while some of the findings were difficult to hear, it was information the school now knew it could act on.

“That’s exactly why we commissioned the survey.

“Some of these changes will be implemented by us alone, while others will be put in place in partnership with Avonside Girls’ High School.

“That’s a big reason why we commissioned the report together.”

Police said they were aware both high schools had conducted a survey into sexual harassment and would work with the schools regarding the survey findings, taking any appropriate follow-up action.

“Police are available to the schools for advice and support,” a spokesperson said.

Where to get help:

• If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station.

• If you have been abused, remember it’s not your fault.

-By Nathan Morton