Suspended staff still being paid two years after Oranga Tamariki facility closed

An ACT MP says Oranga Tamariki needs to say whether its Te Oranga facility in Christchurch will be reopened. Photo: RNZ

Four Oranga Tamariki staff appear to be clocking up close to two years of paid leave after being suspended for their involvement in a shut-down children's home in Christchurch.

The child protection agency launched an investigation and closed the 10-bed Te Oranga care and protection house in June 2021, after a leaked video showed a boy being tackled and held in a headlock.

As of last week, most of the 28 staff who worked at the Te Oranga residence had been redeployed to other sites and roles, while four remained suspended with pay.

Minister for Children Kelvin Davis confirmed the figures in an answer to a written parliamentary question to ACT Party spokesperson for children Karen Chhour.

"They've been sitting on full pay for two years and it doesn't seem the investigation is done. How are these people supposed to move on if they're innocent or not innocent? It just seems wrong to me," Chhour said.

The ACT MP, who grew up in state care, said there were also questions about the future of the Te Oranga facility that needed answers.

"People in that community in Christchurch have actually contacted me saying there's nowhere for these kids to go when they are in trouble or if they need a place to keep them safe.

"So are we going to reopen this facility and make sure it's run properly or is it going to close down? The community deserves some certainty."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Davis said it was now down to three staff facing an Employment Relations Authority process after the investigation completed, having taken more than a year.

"Sir Wira Gardiner at the time did implement the child protection protocols, that involved a police investigation that has taken over a year and now the situation with - it's now three staff - is with the ERA.

He said it was all up to the ERA, it would be inappropriate for Oranga Tamariki to pre-empt any outcome, and he had not been informed of any update on how long it could take.

"I'd like for employment issues to be resolved a lot faster but because it's with the ERA, that has to be allowed to take its course, that process."

But National's social development spokesperson Louise Upston said the case showed a lack of leadership from the minister.

"This is a department that has responsibility for New Zealand's most vulnerable children, he needs to do his job, get across the detail, and make sure that our children are safe and where there are issues they've been dealt with and dealt with swiftly.

"I'm not sure that taxpayers would be happy to continue to pay staff two years after the fact."

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive for residences and community homes Mike Bush confirmed there were three ongoing employment processes, which had reduced from four when the process was started.

"We acknowledge that the employment process has taken time, but this is not unusual when dealing with such complex matters," Bush said.

"Given the scale of this mass allegation investigation, including two independent investigations, and a police investigation this has taken a considerable period of time to conclude.

"We needed to be confident that the extent of concerns were understood, ensure that tamariki who were involved were heard and responded to and so that our staff were given opportunities to respond and contribute to the investigations findings."

As it was an ongoing employment matter, Oranga Tamariki could not comment further, Bush said.