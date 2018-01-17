Suspicious item found at Auckland Airport

Emergency services are attending an incident at New Zealand Post at Auckland Airport where a suspicious item has been found.

A police spokeswoman said the item was identified using an X-ray machine.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution until the scene can be cleared by the Defence Force a per standard protocol,” she said.

Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Paul Radden said a unit had been called out to a fire alarm sounding at the NZ Post mail area.

A NZ Post spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident at the International Mail Centre in Auckland and emergency services had been notified.