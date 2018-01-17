Suspicious item found at Auckland Airport

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are attending an incident at New Zealand Post at Auckland Airport where a suspicious item has been found.
A police spokeswoman said the item was identified using an X-ray machine.
“The building has been evacuated as a precaution until the scene can be cleared by the Defence Force a per standard protocol,” she said.
Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Paul Radden said a unit had been called out to a fire alarm sounding at the NZ Post mail area.
A NZ Post spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident at the International Mail Centre in Auckland and emergency services had been notified.