Wednesday, 17 January 2018

Suspicious item found at Auckland Airport

    Emergency services are attending an incident at New Zealand Post at Auckland Airport where a suspicious item has been found.

    A police spokeswoman said the item was identified using an X-ray machine.

    “The building has been evacuated as a precaution until the scene can be cleared by the Defence Force a per standard protocol,” she said.

    Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Paul Radden said a unit had been called out to a fire alarm sounding at the NZ Post mail area.

    A NZ Post spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident at the International Mail Centre in Auckland and emergency services had been notified.

     

