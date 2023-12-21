Swarbrick apologises over 'demonstrable lie' accusation

Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo: RNZ

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick has belatedly apologised to Parliament a week after saying in the debating chamber Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had lied - a breach of the rules.

She had said Luxon's claim during Question Time - that the government was "not weakening our actions on climate change, we're just going about it a different way" - was a "demonstrable lie".

She stood during urgency about 11.40pm on Wednesday - a week after making the initial statement - to make a personal explanation to Parliament.

"I made comments intended to challenge the content of the prime minister's answer to oral question number one, I can understand how this statement could be interpreted to be a personal reflection against the prime minister," she said.

"It was not my intention to make a personal reflection on the prime minister in this House, and to that effect I apologise to this House. I recognise that that should have happened at the time."

Calling an MP a liar in Parliament is against the rules.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee at the time suggested Swarbrick consider withdrawing and apologising, but she continued to argue the point and later told reporters she stood by her statement and would face whatever consequences came her way.

Consequences for failing to apologise could include the matter being referred to the Privileges Committee, which can exact punishments from MPs who break the rules.