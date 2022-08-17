Tamakis fined for protest

The wife of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has posted on social media that they have both been issued an infringement notice for a motorway protest earlier this year.

Hannah Tamaki posted a photo of a police-issued notice saying she was liable for a $250 fine for being a pedestrian on the southern motorway in Auckland.

It came after a protest in July in which the Freedoms and Rights Coalition and about 1000 of their followers walked on to the motorway, stopping traffic.