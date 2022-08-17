Tamakis fined for protest

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The wife of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has posted on social media that they have both been issued an infringement notice for a motorway protest earlier this year.
Hannah Tamaki posted a photo of a police-issued notice saying she was liable for a $250 fine for being a pedestrian on the southern motorway in Auckland.
It came after a protest in July in which the Freedoms and Rights Coalition and about 1000 of their followers walked on to the motorway, stopping traffic.