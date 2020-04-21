Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Tamihere murder convictions referred back to Court of Appeal

    David Tamihere outside the High Court at Auckland in 2017. Photo: RNZ
    David Tamihere's murder convictions have been referred back to the Court of Appeal.

    It follows acceptance by the Governor-General of advice from Justice Minister Andrew Little last year on a Royal Prerogative of Mercy application made by Tamihere.

    Tamihere was convicted in 1990 of the murder of the Swedish tourists Urban Hoglin and Heidi Paakkonen.

    Little said: "After considering advice from the Ministry of Justice, who were assisted by a retired senior High Court judge, I advised Her Excellency to refer Mr Tamihere's convictions back to the Court of Appeal for further consideration.

    "As the matter will shortly come before the Courts, I will not be making any further comment."

    An Order in Council has been prepared and referred to the Court of Appeal to give effect to the Governor-General's decision.

    The case will be heard by the Court as a further appeal.

    The Governor-General's Office says the Royal prerogative of mercy is an important constitutional safeguard in New Zealand's criminal justice system.

    It provides a special avenue for criminal cases to be re-opened where a person may have been wrongly convicted or sentenced.

     

    RNZ

